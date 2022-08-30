Safety improvements along the Mitchell Highway have been completed, making the road a little less dangerous for thousands of daily road users.
Regional transport and roads minister Sam Farraway said the NSW government has finished the portions of the highway dubbed 'one of the dangerous roads' in western NSW.
The state government has spent $162 million on the safety makeovers and upgrades with repair works completed over three years, Mr Farraway said.
With the completion of the upgrade, Mr Farraway said it will provide "a safer and smoother journey for thousands of road users in the state's west and central west" regions.
The upgrades include $50 million investment for a safer drive on the highway between Bathurst and Orange and through to Dubbo, which is the main link for an estimated 10,000 road users daily.
Mr Farraway said the highway's intersection with Fitzroy Street at Dubbo, a new intersection with the Newell Highway at Dubbo and the road widening works at Yarran Hut and the highway portion between Nyngan and Bourke have been completed to date.
"We've reached an important stage in the upgrade with asphalting work now completed at Guyong, preliminary work underway at Vittoria and work at East Guyong progressing to the next stage," Mr Farraway said.
"Line marking, rumble strips, barriers and raised pavement markers are expected to be completed by September".
Mitchell Highway's users include daily travelers to and from the region, local residents and the freight industry's heavy vehicles, which consists of 12 percent of those using the highway daily.
The highway is also the main route for the agriculture sector such as livestock transporters as well as tourism operators, caravanners and holidaymakers.
Earlier research on Australia's roads found the Mitchell Highway portion from Orange, Wellington and Dubbo was high risk based on road accident statistics gathered from 2010 to 2014.
It is also among the top 10 most dangerous roads in NSW, according to the Australian Automobile Association.
Last year's Rural Road Safety Month observed every September recorded dozens of fatal road accidents in the region, also naming the Mitchell Highway one of the deadliest roads following 10 recorded road accidents that resulted in deaths.
The next stage of the state government's regional country roads repairs are now open for funding application by councils in the western corridor, Mr Farraway said.
Another $543 million has been allocated to focus on shovel-ready road repair projects to provide immediate benefits to country areas.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
