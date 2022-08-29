The region's grain farmers are optimistic farmhands, even those with zero experience, will help them to harvest millions of tonnes of wheat in a record bumper crop this season.
On the table for up to eight weeks of farm work is a hefty pay packet starting at $7,800 starting from now until January next year, with 13 million tonnes of wheat to be harvested from NSW farms alone.
Across Nyngan, Narromine, and West Wyalong nearly 300 farm workers are urgently needed through Programmed Skilled Workforce.
"This year's sowing was still taking place in late June so it's expected to also have a longer harvest season, and this will help contractors' availabilities," NSW Farmers Federation regional services manager for Central West and Orana Andrew Coughlan told the Daily Liberal.
"COVID restrictions hopefully are a thing of the past which will free up a lot of options with the workforce."
Finding farm workers remains a problem for the agriculture sector, as it is with other industries that have halted operations during the pandemic and reopened last year following the scrapping of workplace pandemic restrictions, Mr Coughlan said.
The federation has partnered with Agri Labour Australia to source contractors as well as utilising seasonal workers registered with Harvest Trail and Operation Harvest which has a mix of jobseekers including retirees, students, and former defence personnel, Mr Coughlan said.
"It's a big challenge but farmers tend to attract big challenges and overcome them year after year. It is very similar to the situation last year and a very wet season.
"Hopefully, it's not too boggy and machinery can move freely around properties. The region will pull together so our members are optimistic it will be a good harvest and we will find the workers to assist."
Programmed Skilled Workforce is one of the country's largest employers and general manager David Hele is encouraging every jobseeker to register for various urgent farm roles through their website.
The 880 roles available across Australia include grain handlers, grain samplers, weighbridge operators and plant operators and full training is provided by the employer.
"You will be helping create about 88 billion meals which would feed every man, woman, and child in the world 11 times over," Mr Hele said.
"From Narromine and West Wyalong in NSW, to Dimboola in Victoria, or Mallala in South Australia, those who want to join the Great Aussie harvest can apply.
"Grab a mate, grab your partner and join the harvest to help our farmers feed the world."
About 75 percent of the estimated bumper harvest of 22 million tonnes of combined wheat and barley across Australia is forecast to reach a record $12.7 billion in export earnings this year alone.
Those interested to try the jobs on offer should check the websites of Programmed Skilled Workforce, Agri Labour Australia, Operation Harvest and Harvest Trail.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
