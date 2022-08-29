Woman fronts court after drunken attack on partner during coastal getaway

A Dubbo woman who drunkenly punched her partner after he refused her sexual advances during a costal getaway has fronted court.
Danielle Dewhurst, 32, pleaded guilty to a single charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old and her partner of 12-months had been staying at the Le Vogue apartments on Magnus Street at Nelson Bay when the incident unfolded, court documents revealed.
Dewhurst had been drinking when at about 4.30pm on April 17 this year, she became angry after her partner had rejected her sexual advances.
She left the apartment and went to the Seabreeze Hotel where she began sending a series of aggressive text messages.
About 6pm later that night, the man left the apartment and found Dewhurst walking back from the hotel, taking her back to their accommodation.
Once inside their apartment, Dewhurst began yelling insults at the man, before she grabbed a bottle of Jack Daniels and threw it at the kitchen wall causing it to smash. She then punched the man in the face.
"That's enough, no more," the man told Dewhurst who went and locked herself in the bedroom.
About 8.30 later that night the man asked if he could get his phone charger with no luck. He used a coat hanger to unlock the door and collect the phone charger, before Dewhurst started to kick and punch him as he tried to leave.
According to police Dewhurst laid three to four blows to her partner's face, with her rings causing minor lacerations to the man's face, and his nose to bleed.
Dewhurst continued to shout and slam doors, accusing the man of having her phone, while demanding money so she could leave.
She left the unit, but began pressing intercom buttons for other units asking for someone to call police, claiming she had been assaulted.
A resident responded, calling police who arrived a short time later. Officers met Dewhurst at the front of the apartment complex, but told them she was 'Elizabeth Smith' and denied knowing what police were alleging.
With the help of other residents, police identified that Dewhurst was involved in the domestic incident. Dewhurst admitted to drinking alcohol before the incident.
She was arrested and taken to Nelson Bay police station where photos were taken of her hands, which officers said were red and swollen around the knuckle area.
In court defence lawyer Corey Suckling submitted a community corrections order would "suitably address" this offence, arguing the threshold had not been crossed.
He said while there were "various offences" across her criminal record, he said similar offending only made up a "smaller portion".
The court heard Dewhurst had struggled with her mental health at the time of the offence and was significantly affected by alcohol, which since the offence Mr Suckling said she had remained abstinent from.
He said the court should be cautious when factoring in the amount of force described in police facts, because the jewellery worn by Dewhurst increased the bodily harm.
"She certainly accepts there's no justification or excuse as to how her behaviour eventuated," Mr Suckling told the court.
"She's accepted the offending and accepted it was wrong, and needs to improve herself."
While Magistrate Theresa Hamilton accepted the offence just above the lowest form of bodily harm, she noted it occurred over "several incidents".
According to the sentencing assessment report, Magistrate Hamilton noted Dewhurst hadn't shown a great deal of insight into her behaviour and referenced an "inability to regulate her emotional needs" which it said she wished to address.
Dewhurst was sentenced to a 15-month community corrections order and ordered to complete 80 hours of community service work.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
