"Taco Bell have made it very clear that they won't be proceeding in Dubbo if the pylon signs are not approved."
Steven's Group director Jason Capuano, made it clear that Taco Bell would walk away from Dubbo should Dubbo Regional Council [DRC] choose to refuse the development application for signage of the restaurant.
"We think it's reasonable to request that that business has signage representation on the main street like every other fast food building or restaurant in Dubbo and every other capital or regional town in NSW for that matter," Mr Capuano said.
After deliberation, DRC councillors voted for the signage to be refused.
The 5.13m high pylon sign was intended to direct traffic from Cobra Street into Hawthorn Street to access the proposed takeaway food and drink premises at 4 Hawthorn Street which is currently under assessment by council.
The development application for Taco Bell was first put forward to DRC in January 2022, and is yet to be determined.
"This pylon sign is similar to that application, it provides the Taco Bell with some representation and exposure to Cobra Street as the main street in its frontage and vicinity to help direct motorists and traffic into Hawthorn Street to access the business and the restaurant there," Mr Capuano said.
"The implications of it not being approved are significant."
According to Mr Capuano, Taco Bell would employ 90 people, along with around $2 million of investment construction activity within the next six to nine months.
"[The signage] is critical for the successful operations of that business," he said.
Mr Capuano said after the development went on public exhibition, there were no public submissions opposing the signage.
"It is consistent with other pylon signs in the immediate area, and the technicality that it has been split up into five separate lots, we don't think it prevents a sign being on an adjoining lot because this business is set back from the main road," he said.
Council has determined the proposed development is defined within the land use table as an 'advertising structure' which is prohibited in the B5 Business Development zone, in which the land is located.
If Taco Bell owned the land they wanted the signage on, there wouldn't be an issue, but because the signage is going on land the developers own and not Taco Bell, that is where the problem arises.
Councillor Matthew Wright said the difficulty in presiding over this matter was because the business was on a particular footprint of land that was owned by the same entity.
"It just happens to be a separate title and subsequently [Taco Bell would be] advertised on a block of land that does not relate to the business being advertised," he said.
"It is a point of technicality..it is a pretty strict item in our council regulations and my understanding is that it's similar across the state and I'm mindful that making a decision on this could set precedent and create an influx of specific requests as well or similar to the one we are about to preside on."
Cr Vicki Etheridge said "if it's not permissible, it's not permissible".
"It's as simple as that, I don't know what the thought is behind the 'we can do something other than act on state legislations and council policies', once again, if its not permissible, its not permissible," she said.
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey said he didn't think another sign on Cobra Street would 'hurt anyone'.
"To say it's going to interfere with traffic or distract traffic, I must admit I don't personally agree with that. I think a sign that says if you want to go to a particular premises then turn down this corner and go down a little way because it's down there, might help traffic flowing," he said.
"Signs are a pretty integral part of a commercial development and I don't think another sign will really distract from that area, from that point of view I don't see there's any great problem."
Cr Ivey called for an amendment to the original motion, asking for more information before voting on the item but the amendment was lost.
"I find it quite a dilemma, there's nothing wrong with [the signage] but if it can't be done, it can't be done," he said.
Cr Jessica Gough said she didn't believe the sign would 'make or break the business'.
"In my 16 years of hospitality I put coffee signs up and I still get asked if I make coffee, so if we can't do it, we can't do it, but I don't think it will make or break the business," she said.
Cr Pam Wells said she believed there would be so much hype in the community for Taco Bell, in the same way there was for the opening of Carl's Jr.
"I was on the fence but thinking about the hype around the other businesses that are quite busy at the moment, I think they will do well regardless," she said.
Mr Capuano said his business had been in Dubbo for a long time, and this would be close to the 10th application they've had before council.
"We bought the Hawthorn Street precinct in 2019 and it has been developed over several stages, the first stage being the Mobil Station and Carl's Jr food outlet that opened last month, the second stage was the childcare centre that opened by a local operator and a retail building that is currently under construction," he said.
