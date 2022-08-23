Long-haired locals wow the crowd at Dubbo's first Mulletfest

A menagerie of mullets descended upon the Commercial Hotel on Saturday for Dubbo's first ever Mulletfest.
Attracting more than 60 competitors vying for the title of Dubbo's best mullet, the event raised over $2000 for the Mark Hughes Foundation - a charity which raises funds for brain cancer research.
Advertisement
Mullet-lovers of all ages took to the stage hoping to impress the judging panel - which included special guest judge Mark Holden from Australian Idol and beatbox champion Joel Turner - and take home a trophy, $100 in vouchers and a pair of limited edition mullet sneakers.
Taking out the win in the 0 to 3 years age group was Issac Morgan, Tyson Meers - a Narromine local who was the first person to enter Mulletfest this year - won in the 4 to 7 years category and Archer McCarthy won in the 8 to 13 years bracket.
Shallon Shuttleworth and Elijah Radburn were named as joint winners in the 14 to 17 years age group and Glenn (Grizly) Merton and Dale Nader shared a special moment on stage when they were announced as joint winners in the Vintage mullet category.
Joe Crampton topped the Extreme category, Tim Morgan won best Everyday mullet and Tanner Arnold won the Rookie award. Oscar Monk won the award for best Grubby mullet after coming head to head on stage with his friend Billy McNeilly, who was "mullethunted" in a viral video after Oscar dobbed him in.
Organisers say they had a "sensational time" in Dubbo and thanked local businesses and the 300-odd spectators who popped by throughout the day "for coming to the party to make sure we could give as much money to the Mark Hughes Foundation".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.