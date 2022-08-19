Daily Liberal

Dubbo Demons can secure a home semi-final spot if they defeat Bathurst Bushrangers

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 19 2022 - 3:19am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Byrnes will return for the Dubbo Demons this weekend in their match against Bathurst Bushrangers. Picture: Amy McIntyre

There is no denying the Dubbo Demons are fully aware of how important their Tier 1 AFL Central West clash this weekend against Bathurst Bushrangers is.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.