There is no denying the Dubbo Demons are fully aware of how important their Tier 1 AFL Central West clash this weekend against Bathurst Bushrangers is.
A win for the Demons would all but secure them a home final against Bathurst Giants next weekend but first, the Dubbo-based side must go through the undefeated Bushrangers on their own turf.
Advertisement
Demons star Joe Hedger knows this weekend is not only a massive time for the club but for him personally as well.
"Reserve grade are in Parkes for our final which is my first as a coach," he said.
"Then first grade is it the last regular season game against Bathurst which should be good.
"We are resting a few blokes but the game plan works and if we can come away with the win then it is a home final for us which is something we are really striving for.
"The girls probably deserve a home final more than us so I'm playing for them."
The Demons have opted to rest a few of their regular first grade members some of whom are carrying minor injuries but they will welcome back one of the competition's best players.
Tom Byrnes will return to the Demons' lineup for Saturday's match and Hedger knows the value he brings to the team.
"He adds another dimension in the midfield, he is a gun player as everyone knows coming from Sydney," he said.
READ ALSO:
"He has probably been a bit off this year but he is refreshed and feeling good, he's ready to go.
"Out of the midfield he provides so much and he can play down back or go into the forwards to kick a few goals."
Hedger was impressive last weekend in the Demons' win over Orange Tigers booting five goals and said he enjoyed the challenge of his new role in the forwards after spending all season in the midfield.
"It was a bit different, I love being around the ball and providing to the forwards," he said.
"It was a game for me where I probably should have not even play but I'd do anything for the team so it was nice to get a rest down forward to be honest.
"I don't kick goals unless the midfield does their job, it was good to reap some rewards."
While a home semi-final would be massive for the Demons, Hedger knows they have to focus on each game as it comes, beginning against the Bushrangers.
Advertisement
"They are the benchmark, they are just a well-drilled side who doesn't really go away from their game plan," he said.
"They've got strike all over the park but our game plan which we've played in patches this season works and they can't stop it.
"But we just haven't been able to put it together so hopefully this weekend and moving forward we can go well."
The Demons' Women's team will also be in Bathurst to take on the Bushies while the Tier 2 Men's side will be in Parkes.
The reserve grade team will face the Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels in the competition's minor semi-final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.