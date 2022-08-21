Daily Liberal

Dubbo's young gymnasts impressing on the national stage

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated August 21 2022 - 11:58pm, first published 6:00pm
Focus Gymnastics Academy only opened its doors last year but the young athletes who train there are already achieving big things. And the five will be heading to Sydney to compete in the Gymnastics NSW 2022 Intermediate State Championships.

