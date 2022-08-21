Dubbo's young gymnasts impressing on the national stage

Focus Gymnastics Academy only opened its doors last year but the young athletes who train there are already achieving big things. And the five will be heading to Sydney to compete in the Gymnastics NSW 2022 Intermediate State Championships.
"For us this is a really big achievement and all our kids were very highly ranked in the selection, so for us that's a major thing," said Clara Pretorius, Head Coach and Gymnastics Manager at Focus Gymnastics Academy.
"Our kids train - on average - between 9 and 11 hours a week for this type of competition. So there's been a lot of hard work going into them being able to represent us at a state level."
Held over two days at the Sydney Gymnastics and Aquatic Centre in Western Sydney, the event competition includes both acrobatic and trampoline events.
The championships next week isn't the only upcoming event the academy, which celebrated its first birthday in July, is looking forward to. On the last weekend of October Focus academy gymnasts in Levels 3 and 4 will represent the Central West region in the Junior State Championships.
"This is the first time that the kids will actually compete under our name and pretty much all of the students from level 3 up to level 7 have qualified to go to the state championships - that was a big achievement for us," said Ms Pretorius.
"The parents are proud, the coaches are proud, the judges are proud and the community is proud."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
