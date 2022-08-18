Dubbo Regional Council sees the potential to become a music and film city

Over the last two years there have been a number of specific, standalone projects that have been supported by the distinct allocation of SPARC funding provided through the annual operational budget, and highlight the breadth of projects that have been able to be supported even with two periods of extended closures due to COVID including creation of the Dubbo Regional Museum Virtual experience, Dubbo Art Fair, New Temporary Exhibition Space fit out - Wellington Caves and Old Dubbo Gaol and more.

