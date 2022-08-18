Daily Liberal
Council

Dubbo Regional Council sees the potential to become a music and film city

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated August 18 2022 - 1:50am, first published 1:00am
Cultural Development Coordinator Jessica Moore standing in the Gallery in Exhibition called Predator Becomes Prey. Picture: Belinda Soole

Over the next two years, Dubbo Regional Council [DRC] is going to develop and support Dubbo as a music city, a cultural precinct and a film hub.

