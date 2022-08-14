Mulletfest is on in Dubbo this Saturday, and it's shaping up to be a great party in the back.
And in a big announcement, event organisers have revealed original Australian Idol judge Mark Holden will be this year's special guest judge at Dubbo.
Organisers said given one of the categories judged is on stage presence, they needed someone who can spot talent a mile away and if they had ever embraced the mullet lifestyle themselves, they would be the perfect candidate.
"Mark is not only a legitimate pop star with his hit song "I wanna make you my lady" but he was part of the reason this country has some of its most enduring talent including Shannon Noll, Guy Sebastian, Jessica Mauboy and Casey Donovan," organisers said.
Mr Holden has also composed hits for some huge names like Heaven is a Place on Earth for Belinda Carlisle, Shine for Vanessa Amorosi, Innocent Eyes for Delta Goodrem, and Time for Fleetwood Mac as well as working with, David Hasselhoff.
But this year he is also bringing with him special guest Australian beatbox champion Joel Turner - who has a special surprise lined up for residents.
Organisers have revealed he will be performing for the first time a version of his new song 'Mullet' which was written specifically for the festival.
The Mulletfest is on at the Commercial Hotel on Saturday August 20.
Mullet hunting will be going on all of this week in Dubbo in the lead-up to the event, and organisers are encouraging people if their hair hangs down, even a little bit past your work hat, keep your eyes peeled as they might be coming for you.
On Friday organisers might even be bringing a special guest with them, so remember to dob in your mates by contacting the Mulletfest Facebook page.
People could pick up some great freebies thanks to sponsors' Volley and Bundaberg Rum.
In the adults events, contestants can enter the following categories:
Anyone interested in signing up for Mulletfest can find more information here.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
