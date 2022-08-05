Daily Liberal

Dubbo's potable pipes capture attention of the Department of Planning and Environment

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated August 5 2022 - 5:37am, first published 2:00am
The department of Planning and Environment would like to see the potable pipes project move forward. Picture: Amy McIntyre

The NSW Department of Planning and Environment would like to see Dubbo Regional Council find a way to use the potable pipeline that is currently sitting unused.

