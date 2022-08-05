The NSW Department of Planning and Environment would like to see Dubbo Regional Council find a way to use the potable pipeline that is currently sitting unused.
The $4.95 million pipeline was to bring recycled water from the Dubbo Sewage Treatment Plant into the city to replace non-potable groundwater used for irrigation, and in turn take the groundwater to the John Gilbert Water Treatment Plant.
But, the previous council didn't get approval from the Department of Planning and Environment [DPE] to have the treated effluent taken from the water to go through the pipes.
"The NSW Government funded the construction of two emergency pipelines for Dubbo to take pressure off the town water supply during the worst drought on record when Burrendong Dam was down to two per cent and the Macquarie River was on the verge of drying up," a Department of Planning and Environment spokesperson said.
According to the spokesperson the pipelines were built to provide alternative sources of water during droughts in the event the Macquarie River ceased to flow.
"They do not need to be used when there is plenty of water in the river and Burrendong Dam during wet periods," they said.
One pipeline connects the Dubbo Water Treatment Plant to bores in North Dubbo and can be used to supplement town water supply when needed.
The other pipeline runs from to the Sewerage Treatment Plant and was designed to provide recycled water that could be used to water sports fields, parks, open spaces and the Western Plains Zoo during a drought, which would reduce the demand on town water supply.
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders has expressed his disappointment with the former council, but praised the current council for looking at all the opportunities to make use of that pipeline.
"The former council staff who were looking at that obviously didn't take into account all the problems that could arise and that is clearly disappointing," he said.
Mr Saunders said he was confident that the current council, staff and chief executive officer would find a use for that pipeline and make it a resource that is "actually beneficial" to all community members.
The department of planning and environment spokesperson said the pipelines were built to boost Dubbo's drought resilience, diversify water sources and manage future water shortages more effectively.
While there is an abundance of water now, the spokesperson made it clear residents had to be prepared.
"We cannot be complacent," they said.
"We need to ensure we fund infrastructure projects that enable towns like Dubbo to have alternative water sources to lean on when the next dry period comes around."
It is a matter for the NSW Environmental Protection Authority and the Natural Resources Access Regulator to approve water licenses.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
