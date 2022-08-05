'I'll take it out of you': Man threatens pregnant girlfriend

A man who told his pregnant girlfriend he didn't want her to have his baby and threatened he would 'take it out of her' has been handed a good behaviour bond.
The 23-year-old - who cannot be named to protect the identity of the woman - fronted Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to one count of intending fear or physical harm.
Advertisement
According to court documents the man had been staying with his family in Dubbo when he began arguing with his four to eight week pregnant partner in his room on May 31 this year.
It was during the argument that the man told his girlfriend he didn't want her to have his baby and that "I will take it out of you".
Family and domestic violence support:
The pair left the room, when the man's brother separated them, and his mother contacted police.
Police arrived a short time later to find the woman uncooperative with their questions, and the two witnesses unwilling to provide statements.
The 23-year-old man came out of the house and told officers he had intimidated the woman by saying he would take the baby out of her. He was arrested and taken to Dubbo police station where he was charged.
In court on Wednesday Aboriginal Legal Service defence lawyer Fiona Alamyar conceded while what was said would have caused the woman fear for her safety, she argued it was an "empty threat" during an argument.
"It was said in the context of an argument where the victim has threatened to raise the child with another man. [My client] has become angry and reacted badly and in a way that is out of character," she said.
She argued her client was a young man who had a limited criminal record with one matter where he received a fine for an affray charge.
Magistrate Mal Macpherson took into account Ms Alamyar's submissions and accepted the man's early plea.
The man was placed on a conditional release order to be of good behaviour for nine months.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.