Young man threatens pregnant partner he'll 'take it out of her' sentenced in Dubbo Local Court

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated August 5 2022 - 1:35am, first published 1:00am
'I'll take it out of you': Man threatens pregnant girlfriend

A man who told his pregnant girlfriend he didn't want her to have his baby and threatened he would 'take it out of her' has been handed a good behaviour bond.

