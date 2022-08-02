Daily Liberal

MP Dugald Saunders 'disappointed' with former council over waste of government money

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated August 2 2022 - 7:02am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders was not impressed with the recent failure of Dubbo Regional Council and the potable pipe project.

Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders was "disappointed" to hear that five million dollars of State Government money had been wasted on the potable pipeline project because of a Dubbo Regional Council error.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.