Dunedoo Swans impress in front of home crowd to draw with competition favourites

Whilst the Gilgandra Panthers first grade side did not take the field over the weekend, they were the main beneficiaries of the result of the game between the Cobar Roosters and the Dunedoo Swans played at Dunedoo on Saturday.
Going into the game, the Roosters held a share of the competition lead with the Panthers, but were well ahead of Gilgandra in terms of their respective points differential.
Advertisement
That points differential has not changed, but the Swans once again proved that they are a difficult proposition for any visiting team when they play at home in front of their legion of supporters, this time coming away with a 16-all draw with the competition favourites.
The fact that Dunedoo scored four tries to three in the engrossing encounter might well give them some reason to be mildly disappointed with the final result, but certainly Gilgandra fans were more than happy with it because the Panthers now head the competition table, albeit by a solitary point.
With four rounds remaining, the Swans will be out to topple the Narromine Jets at Narromine this Saturday to remain in the hunt for a semi-final berth.
The Jets registered a big 68-nil win over Baradine in first grade and they will be looking to consolidate their third place on the congested ladder with back-to-back wins at Cale Oval.
Whilst the Jets first grade win was impressive it was their league tags' effort against the highly regarded Baradine outfit that may have surprised many throughout the Castlereagh competition, maybe not the win as such, but the magnitude of it, Narromine winning 26-4.
Both games at Gulgong between the Terriers and the Coonamble Bears were vital to the semi-final prospects for all four teams concerned.
In the end, it was to be a win to both clubs with Gulgong taking first grade 26-nil whilst Coonamble continued their recent resurgence in the league tag competition with a hard fought 20-16 win, keeping them in touch with the top four.
In the remaining league tag game, the Gilgandra Pink Panthers were able to overcome the improved Binnaway team, taking the match 36-4.
Turning to round 15, both Gulgong and Dunedoo face up to vital away games against Baradine and Narromine respectively.
A loss by either could potentially have far reaching impact on their involvement in the games at the pointy end of the season, this being so in both first grade and league tag.
Similarly, the Coonamble league tag side will be out to continue their surge up the ladder when they host the Binnaway Bombshells.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.