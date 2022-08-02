A new racing season is upon us and Dubbo Turf Club's first meeting will be one with a special message.
SpinalCure Australia will be at the Turf Club to host a race day on Sunday with a few special guests to make appearances.
Television icon Kerri-Anne Kennerly will host the SpinalCure Race Day as the organisation continues their fight to raise awareness and funds to support spinal cord injury research.
Dubbo Turf Club general manager Sam Fitzgerald said the event will be a great chance to help out a cause very special to a lot of people.
"We are honoured to partner with SpinalCare Australia, our main objective is to raise some much-needed funds,"
"It's, unfortunately, something which is very close to people in the racing industry and to people in regional NSW."
Racing royalty will also grace the track with SpinalCure ambassador Edward Cummings to be a guest speaker on the day.
While there is plenty happening off the track, there will be no shortage of talented gallopers racing around Dubbo Turf Club after the nominations for the meeting were released on Tuesday morning.
The Dubbo Cup and Cup Sprint Preludes will headline the meeting with a mixture of Dubbo and travelling horses put forward.
Fitzgerald also admitted he is eager to watch the new racing season begin in Dubbo on what should be a great day of racing.
"There is a select field of gallopers nominated for both of those races, which is sort of putting the final touches on their campaigns before the Dubbo Cup,"
"It's a good race meeting, looking at the nominations I think we've got 140 across the seven races.
"It's quite likely we could end up with eight races once the acceptances come out.
"I'm very excited to see some of those horses who are aimed at the Vincent Gordon Flying Handicap and Dubbo City and Gilgandra Cup heading round."
Brett Robb will have Dalavin and Moetta run in the 1100m Cup Sprint Prelude while the highly talented A Magic Zariz will go around in the Dubbo Cup Prelude.
Nominations have also come from Clint Lundholm, Bryan Dixon and Peter Stanley for the two main races.
Both the Dubbo Cup and Cup Sprint Preludes will give trainers a good look at how their horses perform before the $100,000 Gold Cup on September 11.
This year's Gold Cup will also act as The Big Dance qualifier with the winner and second-placed horses going in the running to race in the $2 million event.
Tickets for the SpinalCure Race Day are available here.
