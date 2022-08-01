Specialist police are investigating the scene of a deadly crash in the state's far west after a man riding a motorcycle on a dirt track died.
Just after 4pm on Sunday, July 31, emergency services responded to reports of a collision between a bike and car on a dirt track near Lake Woytchugga, south-east of Wilcannia.
The motorbike rider - a 44-year-old man - was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before he was taken to Wilcannia Hospital, where he later died.
NSW Police were notified of the incident and commenced inquiries and a short time later attended a home nearby where they arrested a 24-year-old man.
He was taken to Wilcannia Hospital for mandatory testing, before being taken to Wilcannia Police Station. He has since been released pending further inquiries.
A crime scene will be established, which will be examined by specialist police. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has commenced.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
