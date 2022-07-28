Daily Liberal

Three people were taken to hospital after a car hit a tree on Ilford Hall Road

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated July 28 2022 - 11:44pm, first published 11:43pm
Three people were taken to hospital after a horror crash on a rural road in the Central West overnight. Photo: JUDE KEOGH

Three people have been transported to hospital, one in a serious condition, after a car hit a tree in the Central West late Thursday night.

