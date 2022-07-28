Daily Liberal

Dubbo could have up to 55mm of rain over the next week

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 29 2022 - 12:35am, first published July 28 2022 - 11:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo could have rain hit town three times in the next seven days. Picture: Amy McIntyre

Residents of Dubbo can expect a wet week with rain forecast to hit town at least three times in the next seven days.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.