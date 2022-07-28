Residents of Dubbo can expect a wet week with rain forecast to hit town at least three times in the next seven days.
Weatherzone is predicting Dubbo could have experience showers on Sunday afternoon heading into Monday morning.
Sunday's showers are forecast to be a sign of things to come with Wednesday and Thursday both a strong chance of having rainfall.
Anywhere from five to 10mm of rain is predicted to fall around Dubbo on Wednesday before a further 20-40mm on Thursday, something which would continue the towns' above-average trend of showers in 2022.
So far in July Dubbo has had 58.6mm of rain, some of which led to parts of the Macquarie River flooding in town and other parts of the Central West.
Not only has July been a wet month but 2022 as a whole has been, the long-term average for the town is 341.6mm but as of July 29, Dubbo has had 565.8mm of rain.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
