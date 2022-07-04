After rain hit much of the state over the weekend, the Macquarie River has risen around the Central West.
In Dubbo both the Yabang Gee Bridge and Shibble Bridge were completely submerged by the rising river levels while the Serisier Bridge was less than a metre off having water come over the top.
Dubbo experienced 49mm of rain over the past two days with the Macquarie River expected to peak on Monday evening.
Orange and Bathurst weren't left out of the flooding either with both towns also experiencing rising levels of water.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
