One man dead, another in critical condition following crash

One man has died, and another is in a critical condition after a crash at Burren Junction in the state's north.
Emergency services were called to Bugilbone Road Burren Junction - about 280 kilometres north of Dubbo - at 2.30pm on Wednesday after reports of a crash.
Advertisement
On arrival, officers attached to Central North police district found a car had crashed and come to a stop on its side after ejecting the two male passengers.
READ ALSO:
Two men aged 23 and 21 were treated at the scene, sadly the 23-year-old man cold not be revived.
The 21-year-old was transferred to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.