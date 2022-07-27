Daily Liberal

One man dead another in critical condition following crash at Burren Junction

By Newsroom
Updated July 27 2022 - 9:28pm, first published 9:17pm
One man has died, and another is in a critical condition after a crash at Burren Junction in the state's north.

