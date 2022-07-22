Since retiring Ron Taylor, Ian Rindfleish and their group of friends have met every day for the past nine years at the Dubbo Square food court to give them a new sense of purpose.
After months of refurbishment works, the group was excited to be at the opening of the brand new food court at Dubbo Square.
Retired tradesmen Mr Taylor grew concerned about many of his fellow retirees just laying around all day and at times telling him they did not even getting out bed.
Mr Taylor took the initiative to call in on his friends and organising catch ups but this has evolved into them all meeting at Dubbo Square every morning.
The small group of retirees has grown from a few numbers to having eight or more turn up each morning.
Mr Taylor will arrive at 7.15am each morning and leave at 11am sharp.
"It just kind of happened, we're broken down tradesmen that are cranky and bitchy and wanted our friends to come and have a coffee," Mr Taylor said jokingly.
Mr Rindfleish said he tries to come everyday unless he is busy.
"A lot of us are tradesmen or ex service men, and it's a really good place to come and we give each other a wave since we know a lot of people passing through," he said.
Men from Nyngan, Cobar and Lightning Ridge will all come and visit, with Mr Taylor saying it gives them something to do and brings them into the centre.
"I've been coming nine years, I'm not going to stop now," he said.
The group has seen a lot in their time at the food court.
"We've seen a few proprietors of the food court come and go, and it's easy to tell how well they will do before they even open," Mr Rindfleish said.
"We come to this centre because of the friendly people, a lot of people are our age and it has the best atmosphere."
If any members are running late to the catch ups, the members will call one another to check up on each other.
"I've made three calls this morning, just to make sure we are all up and about," Mr Taylor said.
After some members of the group passed away, Mr Rindfleish said it was vital they check in with each other.
"I live by myself, so it's good to get out and socialise," he said.
Mr Taylor said he will keep coming to the food court for as long as he can, since it keeps him "sane".
You could come here in 12 years time and we will still be sitting here, though there might be less of us.- Ron Taylor
Mr Taylor said it was a great place to be, with great people and mates.
"A lot of the staff knows us and we love having a chat with them," he said.
Retail Manager at Dubbo Centre, Dana Irving said she hoped that people would come down to Dubbo Square and enjoy the new experience.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
