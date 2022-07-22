Daily Liberal
Good News

Dubbo Square opens new food court and residents couldn't be happier

Ciara Bastow
Ciara Bastow
Updated July 22 2022 - 4:22am, first published 3:00am
Ian Rindfleish and Ron Taylor standing at the newly renovated food court in Dubbo Square. Picture: Ciara Bastow

Since retiring Ron Taylor, Ian Rindfleish and their group of friends have met every day for the past nine years at the Dubbo Square food court to give them a new sense of purpose.

Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

