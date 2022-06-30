The Skechers customer service hotline has been ringing off the hook for weeks now with Dubbo residents eagerly trying to find out when the new store was opening.
"For the past week anyone out the front would be peaking in, the residents were definitely eager for it to open," store manager Jasmine Towers-Marr said.
Advertisement
Skechers officially opened their doors Wednesday morning, June 29 and was flooded with new customers.
Ms Towers-Marr, a Dubbo resident said her team were all excited about the brand opening.
"It's an upbeat brand and I'm all about that energy, I'm high energy and customer focussed and this is such a great environment for me to be in for that," she said.
State manager Melanie Balagtas attended the opening of the new store and said one of the focusses the businesses had at the moment was finding opportunities in regional areas.
"Customers had to travel hours away to access footwear like ours, so now we are trying to open in more regional areas, so we could focus on regional customers," she said.
Ms Towers-Marr said despite only being open for just over two hours at the time of speaking with the Daily Liberal, she had received a lot of good feedback.
"They kept saying how much they've wanted it and how excited they've been for it," she said.
Ms Balagtas said that hearing all the good feedback was "amazing" news for the store.
"Platypus and Skechers are all part of the same group company and Platypus actually entered the market with a massive first week, so obviously for Skechers we always want to be number one," she said.
"Even though they're family we are going to compete with their numbers."
One particular goal Ms Towers-Marr has for her store is to become the number one Skechers store in Australia.
"We have a large area we're servicing so it is doable," she said.
Ms Balagtas said the market for Skechers is a lot bigger then it once was.
"We were known to serve a lot of the older market but if you see the shoes we've got now we cater for adults and kids, and I think one of the mantras we have as a business is to be one percent better then every other company," she said.
Advertisement
"We've got major footwear businesses all around and at end of the day the thing that's going to make us stand out is spending extra time with our customers and giving great service."
Ms Balagtas said they have tried to create a fresh layout for the store as well as bring in new and better products.
"I think we will capture the customers love and attention to our brand in particular. I think we put a lot of heart into what we do," she said.
Ms Towers-Marr said the shoes are designed specifically for the support of your foot.
"You have your performance shoes and they're specifically designed to be high performance, so if you're under constant stress and spending all day on your feet and you want something that's more comfortable and suitable for your feet Skechers delivers on that," she said.
"Since working with Skechers I've noticed a lot of people wearing the Uno shoes, otherwise we have a large audience for work shoes."
Advertisement
Ms Balagtas said she would encourage everyone to come and visit the store.
"You don't have to travel too far anymore, you can find us right here in Dubbo. We do deliveries as well, so if they come in store and can't find what they need, we can do it for free so they don't have to pay for the delivery," she said.
"We will go above and beyond for the customers."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.