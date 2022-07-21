Daily Liberal
Have Your Say

Dubbo Regional Council to benefit from higher interest rates on their investment portfolio

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated July 21 2022 - 4:51am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Matthew Wright and Deputy Mayor Richard Ivey both had their own concerns on Dubbo Regional Council's investment portfolio. Picture: Belinda Soole

Dubbo Regional councillor Matthew Wright has expressed his concern on inflation affecting council's investment portfolio.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.