Nyngan man arrested on Oxley Street and charged with more than 10 offences

Police have charged a fourth person following an investigation into the alleged supply and manufacture of methylamphetamine in the area yesterday afternoon, Tuesday 12 July.
In May 2022, detectives established Strike Force Rudelle to investigate the alleged manufacture of methylamphetamine at a property at Nyngan.
Three people - two men aged 38 and 48, and a 29-year-old woman - were arrested and charged on Thursday 2 June 2022 following two search warrants at separate Nyngan properties.
During one of the warrants on the Mitchell Highway, a laboratory was located and dismantled by specialist police from the Drug and Firearms Squad's Chemical Operations Team.
All three remain before the courts.
Yesterday officers arrested a 26-year-old man on Oxley Street, Nyngan, about 3.30pm on Tuesday.
He was taken to Nyngan Police Station and charged with the following offences:
He was refused bail and will appear at Dubbo Local Court today.
Police will allege in court the four people charged were transporting a portable clandestine lab between Nyngan and Narromine.
