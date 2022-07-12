In a bid to bring more tourists to town, Deputy Mayor Richard Ivey wants to see more charging stations around the Dubbo region.
Cr Ivey's notice of motion for the Dubbo Regional Council Chief Executive Officer Murray Wood to provide a report to the July ordinary council meeting detailing council sites most suitable for installation of electric vehicle chargers per the NSW Destination Charging Grant offer and seeking approval to apply to the NSW Government Grant for funding assistance to install chargers at those recommended sites was passed at the July council meeting.
"The government estimates that by 2030, 50 per cent of new cars will be electric and already we are seeing electric car owners want to show their prowess of driving them," he said.
"They want to go to areas and explore tourism sites, and will look towards sites that have charging station within the Dubbo region."
Cr Ivey suggested a number of the regions tourist destinations would qualify for the stations including Dubbo Gaol, Wellington Caves, Lake Burrendong, Dubbo Airport and the Rural Flying Doctors.
"Council would benefit from having the electric vehicle charging station because it would encourage visitation," he said.
The state government will supply 75 per cent of the installation cost and 75 per cent of the purchasing cost, as well as some payment for the software to run the charging station for the next two years.
Cr Joshua Black, backed Cr Ivey's motion, saying that it was "important to be proactive in this area".
"Electric cars are only going to increase so being on the front foot is important," he said.
Cr Shibli Chowdhury said he believes electric vehicles will continue to become even more popular.
"If council can have more stations throughout our region we will have more tourists and we would set an example for other council's to follow our lead," he said.
