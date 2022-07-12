Daily Liberal
Photos

Wayback Wednesday: 2014 Debutante Ball at Dubbo RSL

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
July 12 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The time honoured tradition of the debutante ball continued at the Dubbo RSL on a warm Spring evening on October 13, 2014. Debutantes and their partners looked splendid in formal attire and an enjoyable evening was had by all.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.