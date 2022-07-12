Wayback Wednesday: 2014 Debutante Ball at Dubbo RSL

The time honoured tradition of the debutante ball continued at the Dubbo RSL on a warm Spring evening on October 13, 2014. Debutantes and their partners looked splendid in formal attire and an enjoyable evening was had by all.
Making news around Dubbo on the same day was a new Ambulance for local paramedics, firies felt the heat in training, Optus users were excited for a 4G upgrade, Newtown all-rounder Mat Skinner started his 2014/15 Whitney Cup campaign with a bang and Coonamble trainer Mick Cox and Forbes apprentice Catherine Markwort upstaged an impressive pack to win the Coonamble Cup.
