Daily Liberal

Bathurst St Pat's and Panthers want league tag changes for Group 10 and 11

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 7 2022 - 6:15am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Naden and Bathurst St Pat's played Dubbo CYMS in the 2019 Premiers Challenge but there's been few other chances for crossover matches since. Picture: Nick Guthrie

BATHURST'S Group 10 senior league tag coaches Jess Hotham and Mish Somers believe a merger of some form with Group 11, akin to the men's Peter McDonald Premiership, will be needed in 2023 to help preserve the health of the game.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.