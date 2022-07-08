After debuting more than a decade ago, Dubbo Demons ruckman Tom Skinner will play his 100th first-grade match for the club on Saturday.
Skinner's milestone match will come against the undefeated Bathurst Bushrangers side, with the latter travelling to South Dubbo Oval for the round nine AFL Central West fixture.
Having played for the Demons since 2010, bringing up a century of first-grade matches is something Skinner is honoured to achieve.
"I'm very proud to finally get there, it's been a while through a few seasons of COVID and things like that which have been shortening seasons," he said.
"I've had a few injuries because I'm a big klutz."
Making the fixture even more special is the fact the ruckman will get to play in front of his family and friends on Saturday.
"Very, very proud to have it at home in front of friends and family," he said.
"It's very exciting, I'm nervous for the game already."
Now the club's president, Skinner admitted he has worked hard on his game in recent seasons to give himself the best chance of playing first grade.
"I didn't play a lot of first grade when I started, I was kind of in and out of first grade as well as reserve grade," he said.
"I travelled overseas so there have been a few seasons where I only played a couple of games.
"In the last few years I've been on the park a bit more consistently, I've worked on my fitness through pre-season to make sure I can try to secure a spot in first grade.
"I'm really enjoying my footy and playing with a lot of friends."
While Saturday's match is an important one for Skinner, it will also be a massive clash for the Demons who will host the Bushrangers in a top-of-the-table match.
With the Bushrangers having a large lead on the ladder, a win for Dubbo would help keep them in the top two, somewhere Skinner hopes they stay for the rest of the season.
"As always when first plays second on the table it's impactful for the ladder," he said.
"If we can get a win it will help our chances of securing that second spot for the finals.
"There is still a long way to go in the season so we've got to play it week by week and try to do our best each week."
Youngster Xander Lakin will make his senior debut for the club while key man Bevan Charlton-White will miss the game.
Nevertheless, Skinner has been impressed by the talent in the club this year after fielding two men's and a women's side in 2022.
"It's good having some depth in our squad this year so if we are missing some key blokes there are still plenty of capable footballers there," he said.
"We are not just filling holes on the park."
Earlier in the day, the Demons' Women's side will also host the Bushrangers while the Tier 2 Men's team have a bye.
Play for the Women's game will start at 12:30pm followed by the Men's game at 2:15pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
