Brock Larance travelled to the Indoor Cricket National Championships determined to win the title and make the World Cup, now the Dubbo cricketer has done just that.
Larance and close friend Tom Nelson were part of the NSW Under 22 Men's side who took out the national title on Saturday in Melbourne in a dominant win over QLD.
Having entered the tournament with hopes of winning the title, Larance was named Player of the Grand Final in NSW's win but admitted the week as a whole was a great experience.
"It was a good week, I think we bonded well as a group really early in the week and I think it showed on the court when push came to shove," he said.
"Our first game and second last games were probably our toughest but when stuff started to get hard the boys really started to come together as a group.
"Thankfully, there weren't too many hard times because we had a pretty red-hot side."
For Larance, the week was extra special after being one of four NSW players who made the under-22 Australian squad for the Indoor Cricket World Cup to be held later this year.
While he is no stranger to representing Australia, Larance said it is always great to play for his country.
"It's nice to get I suppose you could say recognition, obviously not as much recognition as you like missing a few things,"
"But representing your country, pulling on the colours whenever you can is awesome and top it off I'll be playing with blokes I played with at Nationals.
"It's a bit disappointing that there aren't a few more of us (NSW players) but what can you do, it's always an honour to represent your country."
The Dubbo all-rounder finished the week-long tournament as his division's top run-scorer with 178 runs from seven matches.
Not to be outdone, Nelson finished six runs behind Larance for the competition's top run-scorer on 172.
Prior to the tournament, the two Dubbo players were given the responsibility of anchoring NSW's batting line-up meaning they were the final pair to bat, a position which is full of pressure.
But to their credit, the pair were unstoppable in the semi-final against QLD.
Walking to the crease, Larance and Nelson required 40 runs to win off just four overs, with the pair achieving the feat on the final ball while securing themselves a spot in the grand final.
The grand final was all about NSW after a dominant fielding and bowling display, the Nelson/Larance duo walked onto the court with the game already in hand.
Larance admitted it was an unbelievable experience to share with his best mate.
"In the semi-final, I just looked at him and said 'mate smile and how fun then we will worry about the result later'," he said.
"Once we defeated them, they were pretty deflated but walking out in the final was about having a bit of fun with my best mate.
"I wouldn't pick anyone else in the world to walk out on the court with to do something like that and win the game for the boys.
"Being the last skin all the boys ran out on the court and gave us some love.
"There isn't a bloke in the world I would replace that moment with so it was pretty special."
