The experience of playing at the Indoor Cricket National Championships isn't enough for Thomas Nelson and Brock Larance.
The pair fly out on Friday ahead of representing NSW in the under 22s division of the championships and they're determined to make their presence felt.
The Dubbo duo are the only country players in the NSW squad which will play at the week-long carnival in Melbourne and, for both, only success will do.
"I'll be disappointed if we come home with anything but the title," Nelson fired.
"It's a red-hot team."
Larance echoed that sentiment when talking about NSW's chances.
"If we don't come home with the title there will be some pretty upset blokes," he said.
"When we trot back here next Sunday hopefully you see a couple of big smiles coming off that plane and a couple of medals around the neck."
If turning potential into glory isn't enough of a motivation, there is also a World Cup later this year and strong performances at nationals can put players firmly in the running for Australian selection.
The nationals and World Cup have been a long time coming, with very little top-level indoor cricket played in the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the nationals returns from this weekend things will look a little different as just one NSW team will be taking part.
Previously, the state had been represented by City and the Country Cyclones teams.
While disappointed not to wear their country colours, the positive for Nelson and Larance is now the very best of NSW is together in one side.
We'll be in charge of finishing the innings off so there's a bit more responsibility on us this year.- Thomas Nelson
They're also hopeful the success they expect at Melbourne can help inspire other Dubbo and country players to chase higher honours in the coming years.
The quality of this season's under 22s squad has bred plenty of confidence, as has the regular top-level indoor cricket the Dubbo pair have been getting in recent months.
Nelson and Larance have linked with Newcastle and have been making regular trips to Sydney to play in the state's premier club competition.
"It's really good," Nelson said of the Sydney competition.
"There's a lot of high-end cricketers down there and a thousand people play down there so it's great to be down there playing with the best on a consistent basis."
Nelson and Larance are proven outdoor players, having both been a part of the CYMS side which won the 2021/22 grand final in March.
Indoor is a different beast though, with the sheer pace of the game one of the biggest challenges.
With every player required to bat and bowl as well as impact the game in the field, being able to deliver whenever called on is key.
"It's one of those sports where you have to use all your skills and, off the back of that, it brings out the best of your outdoor game as well," all-rounder Larance said.
"If you can bowl well, bat well, and field well in outdoor cricket then you might be able to open a few more doors than a bloke who can only do one skill. It's really beneficial."
Nelson and Larance are expected to anchor the NSW innings at the championships and as the final batting pair it will be up to them to take the game away from the opposition.
"I'm a little more aggressive in indoor," Nelson said of his batting.
"You try and dominate the game a bit more and be the front foot. You try and take the game by the scruff of the neck.
"We'll be in charge of finishing the innings off so there's a bit more responsibility on us this year. Especially being two of the senior guys.
"It's going to be exciting to dictate whether we win or lose."
The NSW under 22s will train together on Saturday before starting their campaign against Queensland on Sunday morning.
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
