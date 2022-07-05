THE three Wester Premier League matches that were lost to rain across the weekend are expected to find new timeslots over the next few days.
The Bathurst '75 versus Orange Waratahs, Dubbo Macquarie versus Barnstoneworth United and Panorama versus Parkes Cobras matches were all unable to go ahead due to fields across the region being affected by rain.
WPL organisers have urged clubs to work out new timeslots between themselves to get their matches played before the committee has to intervene in order to find a reasonable time.
Competition manager Peter Mitchell expects that teams should be able to notify him of new times across Tuesday and Wednesday.
"We're waiting on the clubs to get back to me because we leave it up to them to try and organise a time before we have to intervene," he said.
"If they're unable to come to a mutual agreement then that's when I come in to do it. We're giving them a couple more days to get back before we'd consider doing that.
"We need to get it done because it's a tight schedule. The rain is just one of those things that happens unfortunately. We don't mind whether it's a midweek game or on a weekend, as long as they're played."
All three matches could have serious ramifications for the finals picture, as five of the six teams involved in the games currently sit inside the top six.
Panorama currently maintain a three point lead over Orange Waratahs and Bathurst '75, though the Goats' weaker point differential makes for an intriguing race towards the finals.
The only match to go ahead across the weekend was Dubbo Bulls' 5-3 win over Mudgee Wolves, while Orana Spurs won via forfeit over Lithgow Workmen's, which goes down as a 3-0 win to the Dubbo side.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
