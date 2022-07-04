Round 11
DUBBO CYMS 34 (Jyie Chapman 2, Jordi Madden, Jeremy Thurston, Alex Bonham, Jarryn Power tries; Bradley Pickering 5 goals) defeated FORBES MAGPIES 18 (Charlie Lennon, Zeke Hartwig, Tongia Fox tries; Nicholas Greenhalgh 3 goals)
LITHGOW WORKIES 18 (Jesse Lualua, Ryan Jervis, Isaac Thompson, Lomano Lufe tries; Greg Alderson goal) defeated COWRA MAGPIES 6 (Darcy Howard try; Thomas Rose goal)
ORANGE CYMS 10 (Alex McMillan, Ethan Bereyne tries; Patrick Williams goal) defeated ST PAT'S 6 (Matt Ranse try; Matt Beattie goal)
PARKES SPACEMEN 10 (Timoci Dabea, unknown tries; Chad Porter goal) defeated NYNGAN TIGERS 6 (Sonny Knight try; Sam Simmons goal)
MUDGEE DRAGONS 28 (Corin Smith 2, Jared Robinson, Jack Littlejohn, Casey Burgess tries; Ben Thompson 3, unknown goals) defeated ORANGE HAWKS 12 (Waqasaqa Qiolevu, Marlin Pollack tries; Ryan Manning 2 goals)
MACQUARIE RAIDERS 36 (EJ Fernando 2, Kane McDermott, Seaun Stanley, CJ Ralph, Colt Ure, Clayton Couley tries; Corey Cox 2, Blake Merritt 2 goals) defeated WELLINGTON COWBOYS 30 (Ken Everson 2, Mac Dutfield, Brian Baxter, Randel Dowling tries; Dowling 5 goals)
BATHURST PANTHERS -bye
Ladders
GROUP 11 POOL
Team P W D L B F A Diff. Pts
DUBBO CYMS 10 9 0 1 1 284 148 136 20
PARKES 9 6 0 3 2 264 203 59 16
FORBES 9 5 1 3 2 232 206 26 15
MACQUARIE 10 6 0 4 1 283 232 51 14
NYNGAN 10 2 1 7 1 166 232 -66 7
WELLINGTON 9 0 0 9 2 150 314 -164 4
GROUP 10 POOL
Team P W D L B F A Diff. Pts
MUDGEE 9 7 0 2 2 276 128 148 18
ORANGE CYMS 10 8 0 2 1 280 195 85 18
PANTHERS 10 6 1 3 1 334 206 128 15
ST PAT'S 11 5 1 5 0 244 218 26 11
HAWKS 10 4 0 6 1 158 233 -75 10
COWRA 9 2 0 7 2 162 306 -144 8
LITHGOW 10 1 0 9 1 120 330 -210 4
Round 11
DUBBO CYMS 30 defeated FORBES MAGPIES 18
DUBBO MACQUARIE 34 defeated WELLINGTON COWBOYS 6
ORANGE HAWKS 10 defeated MUDGEE DRAGONS 4
NYNGAN TIGERS 46 defeated PARKES SPACEMEN 6
LITHGOW WORKIES 14 defeated COWRA MAGPIES 8
ST PAT'S 20 defeated ORANGE CYMS 12
BATHURST PANTHERS - bye
Ladder
Team P W D L B F A Diff. Pts
DUBBO CYMS 10 9 0 1 1 288 104 184 20
NYNGAN 10 9 0 1 1 296 134 162 20
FORBES 9 6 0 3 2 346 120 226 16
COWRA 9 6 0 3 2 236 152 84 16
MACQUARIE 10 7 0 3 1 294 212 82 16
PANTHERS 10 8 0 2 1 250 182 68 16
HAWKS 10 5 0 5 1 218 210 8 12
ST PAT'S 11 6 0 5 0 248 262 -14 12
LITHGOW 10 4 1 5 1 154 188 -34 11
PARKES 9 1 0 8 2 102 334 -232 6
ORANGE CYMS 10 1 1 8 1 114 224 -110 5
MUDGEE 9 0 0 9 2 106 250 -144 4
WELLINGTON 9 0 0 9 1 60 340 -280 2
Round 7
LEAGUE TAG
DUBBO CYMS 42 defeated FORBES MAGPIES 0
WELLINGTON COWGIRLS 13 defeated MACQUARIE RAIDETTES 12
PARKES SPACECATS 38 defeated NYNGAN TIGRESSES 0
Ladder
Team P W D L B F A Diff. Pts
CYMS 7 7 0 0 0 188 36 152 14
PARKES 7 5 0 2 0 154 100 54 10
MACQUARIE 7 4 0 3 0 146 61 85 8
WELLINGTON 7 2 0 5 0 77 146 -69 4
NYNGAN 7 2 0 5 0 72 158 -86 4
FORBES 7 1 0 6 0 56 192 -136 2
RESERVE GRADE
MACQUARIE RAIDERS 36 defeated WELLINGTON COWBOYS 4
DUBBO CYMS 28 defeated FORBES MAGPIES 16
PARKES SPACEMEN 44 defeated NYNGAN TIGERS 24
Ladder
Team P W D L B F A Diff. Pts
MACQUARIE 7 7 0 0 0 326 44 282 14
CYMS 7 5 0 2 0 254 98 156 10
FORBES 7 4 0 3 0 136 118 18 8
NYNGAN 7 2 0 5 0 132 246 -114 4
PARKES 7 2 0 5 0 116 266 -150 4
WELLINGTON 7 1 0 6 0 72 264 -192 2
Round 10
LEAGUE TAG
Narromine 22 (Logan MacKenna-Maidens 2, Abby Mitchell, Lily Spackman, Kelsea Phillips tries, Spackman goal) defeated Binnaway 4 (Lila Strong try)
Gulgong 22 (Emily Kirk 2, Taylor Pennell, Melanie Ballard, Mel Robinson tries, Robinson goal) defeated Cobar 8 (Aisha Schofield, Brianna Watson tries)
Gilgandra 28 (Shian Chatfield 2, Talitha Chatfield 2, Mab Fuller tries, Talitha Chatfield 4 goals) defeated Dunedoo 22 (Brianna Smith 2, Alexis Gallagher, Allannah Stoddart, Mia Gallagher tries, Mia Gallagher goal)
LADDER: Baradine 28 (+134), Dunedoo 26 (+118), Narromine 26 (+104), Gulgong 24 (+20), Coonamble 22 (+24), Gilgandra 22 (-50), Cobar 16 (-130), Binnaway 14 (-202).
SENIOR LEAGUE
Cobar 24 (Nathan McAndrew 2, Thomas Plater 2, Jack Brown tries, Plater 2 goals) defeated Gulgong 16 (Ethan Pegus 2, David Morrison tries, James Morrison 2 goals).
Gilgandra 28 (Hayden Smith 2, David Smith 2, Blake Frost tries, David Smith 4 goals) defeated Dunedoo 10 (Will Wood, Luke Stanton tries, Mitch O'Connor goal).
LADDER: Cobar 28 (+172), Gilgandra 26 (+30), Narromine 24 (-16), Gulgong 23 (+32), Coonamble 23 (+26), Dunedoo 22 (-94), Baradine 15 (-150).
Round 11. Saturday, June 7.
Gilgandra v Cobar (Boronia Cup Challenge).
Gulgong v Dunedoo.
Coonamble v Baradine (first game kicks off at 4.00pm).
Binnaway and Narromine: Bye
Round 10
FIRST GRADE
BATHURST BULLDOGS 31 (Joseph Nash, Adam Plummer, Thomas Felsch, Haydn Christie-Johnston, Peter Fitzsimmons tries; Kurt Weekes 3 conversions) defeated ORANGE CITY 10 (Henry Bouffler, Kieran Bonin tries), FORBES PLATYPI 32 (John Monk, Peni Gaunimeke, Ben Redfern, Matt Kennedy, unnamed scorer tries; Tom Maguire 2 conversions; Maguire penalty goal) defeated DUBBO KANGAROOS 12, COWRA EAGLES 13 (Ben Watt try; Noah Ryan conversion; Ryan 2 penalty goals) defeated ORANGE EMUS 11 (Harry Cummins try; Nigel Staniforth 2 penalty goals)
SECOND GRADE
BATHURST BULLDOGS 42 defeated ORANGE CITY 7, FORBES PLATYPI 21 defeated DUBBO KANGAROOS 15, ORANGE EMUS 29 defeated COWRA EAGLES 0
THIRD GRADE
ORANGE CITY 14 defeated BATHURST BULLDOGS 8
COLTS
DUBBO KANGAROOS 15 defeated FORBES PLATYPI 5, MUDGEE WOMBATS 57 defeated ORANGE CITY 7
Ladders
First Grade
POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS
1 Cowra Eagles 10 9 0 1 110 5 41
2 Bathurst Bulldogs 10 8 0 2 95 7 39
3 Orange Emus 10 5 0 5 56 9 29
4 Dubbo Roos 10 4 0 6 -41 7 23
5 Forbes Platypi 10 4 0 6 -40 5 21
6 Orange City 10 0 0 10 -180 3 3
Second Grade
POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS
1 Bathurst Bulldogs 10 9 0 1 125 5 41
2 Orange Emus 10 6 1 3 110 6 32
3 Dubbo Roos 10 5 1 4 63 6 28
4 Forbes Platypi 10 5 0 5 15 5 25
5 Orange City 10 2 0 8 -130 4 12
6 Cowra Eagles 10 2 0 8 -183 4 12
Third Grade
POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS
1 Orange Emus 8 7 0 1 178 3 43
2 Dubbo Roos 8 5 0 3 130 2 35
3 Orange City 8 5 0 3 70 2 34
4 Bathurst Bulldogs 8 3 0 5 66 2 26
5 Cowra Eagles 8 0 0 8 -444 0 10
Colts
POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS
1 Mudgee Wombats 8 7 0 1 205 5 43
2 Dubbo Roos 8 7 0 1 150 4 42
3 Orange Emus 8 4 0 4 9 3 29
4 Forbes Platypi 8 1 0 7 -135 3 17
5 Orange City 8 1 0 7 -229 1 15
Round 10
FIRST GRADE
CSU 14 (Lachie Buckton, Campbell Morris tries; Jordy O'Shea, Lachlan Conyers conversions) defeated NARROMINE GORILLAS 5, PARKES BOARS 34 defeated MUDGEE WOMBATS 0
SECOND GRADE
NARROMINE GORILLAS 45 defeated CSU 0, MUDGEE WOMBATS 27 defeated PARKES BOARS 5
Ladders
First Grade
POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS
1 Mudgee Wombats 8 6 0 2 153 5 39
2 Dubbo Rhinos 8 6 0 2 69 4 38
3 Parkes Boars 8 5 0 3 -14 6 36
4 CSU Bathurst 7 1 0 6 -116 5 19
5 Narromine Gorillas 7 1 0 6 -92 1 15
Second Grade
POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS
1 Mudgee Wombats 8 8 0 0 222 4 48
2 Dubbo Rhinos 8 5 1 2 142 7 41
3 Narromine Gorillas 7 2 2 3 17 3 28
4 Parkes Boars 7 1 0 6 -151 2 21
5 CSU Bathurst 8 1 1 6 -230 0 21
Round 10
DUBBO KANGAROOS 40 (Lillyann Mason-Spice 4, Alahna Ryan, unnamed scorer tries; Ryan 4, Kim Fyfe conversions) defeated FORBES PLATYPI 0, BATHURST BULLDOGS 42 (Mel Waterford 2, Nicole Schneider 2, Poorsha McPhillamy, Tiana Anderson, Lily McIntosh, Daisy Morrissey tries; Sarah Colman conversion) defeated ORANGE CITY 0
Ladder
POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS
1 Dubbo Roos 8 7 1 0 278 7 47
2 Bathurst Bulldogs 8 6 1 1 229 5 42
3 Orange City 8 2 0 6 -139 2 20
4 Forbes Platypi 8 2 0 6 -179 1 19
5 Orange Emus 8 2 0 6 -189 1 19
Round 10
BLAYNEY RAMS 28 defeated CANOWINDRA PYTHONS
MOLONG MAGPIES defeated YEOVAL EAGLES via forfeit
WELLINGTON REDBACKS defeated GEURIE GOATS via forfeit
Ladder
POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS
Blayney 7 7 0 0 173 6 44
Molong 8 6 0 2 168 4 34
Coonabarabran 7 5 0 2 84 4 34
Wellington 8 4 0 4 61 3 25
Geurie 8 3 0 5 -111 3 20
Canowindra 8 2 0 6 -50 3 16
Yeoval 8 0 0 8 -325 1 6
Round 13
DUBBO BULLS 5 defeated MUDGEE WOLVES 3
LITHGOW WORKMEN'S forfeited to ORANA SPURS. Result stands as 3-0 win for ORANA SPURS.
PARKES COBRAS versus PANORAMA postponed due to waterlogged pitch
ORANGE WARATAHS versus BATHURST 75 postponed due to waterlogged pitch
MACQUARIE UNITED versus BARNSTONEWORTH UNITED postponed due to waterlogged pitch
Ladder
Rank Team P W D L GF GA GD Points
1 Panorama 11 8 2 1 28 9 +19 26
2 Orange Waratahs 11 7 2 2 34 10 +24 23
3 Bathurst 75 11 6 5 0 33 17 +16 23
4 Dubbo Bulls 12 7 1 4 32 23 +9 22
5 Barnstoneworth United 11 5 5 1 24 17 +7 20
6 Parkes Cobras 11 5 3 3 27 27 0 18
7 Orana Spurs 11 3 5 3 18 19 -1 14
8 Mudgee Wolves 11 1 4 6 16 29 -13 7
9 Lithgow Workmen's 12 2 1 9 11 27 -16 7
10 Macquarie United 10 1 1 8 11 27 -16 4
11 Orange CYMS 11 0 3 8 7 36 -29 3
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
