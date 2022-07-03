We are more than halfway through the Peter McDonald Premiership's inaugural season and there is no doubt the players are loving the new competition.
The combining of Group 10 and 11 competition's for 2022 did not initially please some but 11 rounds into the season the new concept has been a big success.
Advertisement
Following Forbes' loss to Dubbo CYMS on Saturday, Magpies lock Jake Grace said the new competition has been an exciting one to play in.
"Every game is hard this year in this sort of format," he said.
"It's good because it keeps you on your toes, you don't have those dull games.
"Every game is hard and I think that's what creates a better culture.
"Hopefully we can keep charging on."
READ ALSO:
Echoing Grace's thoughts prior to their match with Forbes, Dubbo CYMS coach Shawn Townsend said his side were enjoying the opportunity to play tough football each week.
With a handful of crossover matches between the two Groups remaining, it will be a good chance this weekend for sides to have a look at each before possibly playing in the finals.
Forbes have a tricky run home for the rest of the season but will have the luxury of playing their last three matches at home leading into the finals.
The loss for the Magpies and Parkes' win means they drop out of the top two in the Group 11 pool.
There will be just four Peter McDonald Premiership matches this weekend with Forbes to take on Cowra in a battle of the Magpies sides.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.