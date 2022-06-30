Indigenous youth from across the state have converged in Dubbo for a chance to build their leadership skills and learn from one another.
More than 100 people have taken part in the NASCA NAIDOC Youth Conference.
The National Aboriginal Sporting Chance Academy is an Indigenous-led education organisation, works to support young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to be proud, strong and successful.
"It's important that we get to know each other's country, and get to know each other on country," NASCA chief executive officer Alison Bentick said in her opening address.
"As a Torres Strait Islander, and someone who for many years lived in Dubbo, I'm proud that we are all gathered here...to get to know each other, learn from each other, celebrate culture, and have fun."
Former rugby league and boxing star Joe Williams told the crowd every single young person had the capacity to be their best version.
"It doesn't matter who they are, every kid has the ability to dream and in turn chase that dream," he said.
"It is so important to provide young people with a culturally safe space to be able to be at their best, no matter the subject setting. Giving young people opportunities to learn, connect, and inspire is vital in helping them to grow into the next generation of leaders."
On Friday the conference is culminating in an inter-region Traditional Indigenous Games competition.
