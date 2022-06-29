Bathurst High School has ended day one of their Astley Cup tie against Dubbo Senior College with a 228-172 advantage, led by victories for their girls hockey and soccer sides.
Even though the meeting is a dead rubber, with Orange High School having claimed this year's cup, there was still plenty of intensity and enthusiasm across the day's four events held in Bathurst.
Wednesday's play began with a six-all tie in the tennis before Bathurst pulled ahead with a 4-0 victory in the girls' hockey.
Dubbo got themselves back within six points thanks to a 3-0 win in the boys' soccer but the Bathurst girls side got home ahead 2-0 to get their school at 56 point advantage heading into next month's second day of play.
Due to Thursday's planned teacher's strike, the second day of Astley Cup action between Bathurst and Dubbo is set for the later date of July 29.
Bathurst High School principal Ken Barwick said it's great to see both schools giving it their all despite the major prize not being up for grabs any longer.
"We really like playing Dubbo. They're great sports and they come down with a great attitude. It's always a close contest against them, and the cup this year is very close," he said.
"We're still trying to get over the disappointment of going down to Orange after leading for the entire time. We finished the first day here with a 56 point lead and I expect all the sports that are left to be very close.
"I'm confident we can hold this tie and take it at home. It would mean a lot to our year 12s, who lost one of their kids last year and that's why it means a hell of a lot to them, and I'm proud of them and the coaches for what they're doing.
"There's a lot of tears, and they're tears of joy because it means a lot to them. They'll look back in the years to come when they're watching and they'll wish that they could play. It's the greatest sporting competition in the southern hemisphere and it's been going for 100 years."
The girls' soccer was an excellent way for the hosts to round out their day.
The match began in end-to-end fashion with no clear cut opportunities over the first 10 minutes.
Bathurst came close to scoring on back-to-back corners but Dubbo avoided conceding.
The match looked destined to head to half-time at nil-all before Menzi White sent a curling shot over the keeper's head into the top left corner of the goal inside the last minute of the half.
Dubbo created some early chances to strike back in the second half but Bathurst soon began to enjoy the better share of possession.
Poppy Channing's curling strike in the 42nd minute was saved and several other Bathurst forays inside the Dubbo penalty area nearly produced the second goal.
That breakthrough eventually came with 11 minutes to go when Sam Brown, who had already enjoy a hat-trick performance in Bathurst's hockey victory, finished off a well placed cross from teammate Jasmine Mitchell.
Rugby league, netball, athletics and basketball will take place on day two.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
