Daily Liberal
Photos
Subscriber

Bathurst High School leads Dubbo Senior College 228-172 following day one of their Astley Cup tie

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 29 2022 - 10:45pm, first published 10:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bathurst High School has ended day one of their Astley Cup tie against Dubbo Senior College with a 228-172 advantage, led by victories for their girls hockey and soccer sides.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.