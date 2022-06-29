They are one of the biggest clubs in Central West Rugby Union so it should come as no surprise the Dubbo Kangaroos will be well represented in the NSW Country senior squads.
Following the recent Country Championships, five Roos players were selected to participate in NSW Country training squads.
Ratu Roko and Filisone Pauta were selected in the NSW Country Cockatoos training squad (open Men) while Jean Littlewood, Kim Fyfe and Janalee Conroy were all selected in the Corellas (open Women).
Dubbo Kangaroos club president Gerald Webster said the selection of the five players is a credit to all the hard work done across the club.
"A fair bit of credit goes to guys like Aaron (O'Neill) and plus the first-grade crew," he said.
"Along with the Colts guys plus Gus (McDonald) and Kieren (Smith) in the Women's team.
"They've all made a pretty big contribution this year."
Along with the five NSW Country representatives, the Roos also had several players who played in the Central West senior squads for the Country Championships.
Webster believes having Dubbo players in representative squads is a good thing, provided the players stay healthy he joked.
"It is a good thing provided they don't get hurt, it's a big ask for people to play representative footy," he said.
"It's a lot of commitment, travel and that sort of thing, I think it is good to support the whole group.
"If Dubbo sat on their hands and all their players didn't want to play then it weakens the whole job.
"Obviously it's good for the players too, they learn a lot of skills, get fitter and all that sort of thing in the long run."
Looking ahead now, the Roos first-grade squad will travel to Forbes this weekend to look to break their three-match losing streak.
Although they may have lost a few matches in a row, Webster is confident the club is in a really good place with all five teams in with a chance the play finals footy.
"I was talking to Aaron (O'Neill) about it last night, we are sort of getting close to that part of the season now," he said.
"First grade still has a bit of work to do, had we got the win against Cowra on the weekend it would have set us up.
"Anyway we are playing good footy, there is a good commitment.
"We've just got to get a few more wins to sure up that semi-finals spot."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
