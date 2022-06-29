They may have dropped their one clash against St Thunder but Macquarie Hornets got their revenge on Saturday in round eight of the Dubbo Netball Association A Grade season.
The two sides met for the second time in 2022 on Saturday and it was the Hornets who came away with a 44-40 win to grab their second victory of the season.
Advertisement
Macquarie Hornets' Michelle Williams admitted Saturday's win was a special one against St Thunder.
"It was amazing, especially considering we lost the first round to them," she said.
"But the girls we just had a really good game, I can't complain.
"We had one of the girls step up from the intermediate grade and she played really well.
"It was her first game at shooter in A Grade because we were short on the weekend.
"Claudia Morrison also played really well in goalkeeper for us which was good considering she normally plays in the centre court for us."
The win moves the Hornets into sixth place on the ladder, just five points away from third with the competition now having a three-week break.
READ ALSO:
Williams is confident the second half of the competition will be a close win between a lot of the sides.
"The last two games we, unfortunately, lost by one goal so it is a really close competition," she said.
"There are probably two teams Fusion Heat and Narromine up the top but the other six teams are really close.
"I think it's going to make for an interesting second round for sure."
Williams is confident the three weeks off will help the Hornets and a few other sides who may have started the year a bit slowly.
"We've got three weeks off because there are the junior state championships then school holidays so we don't go back until July," she said.
"It is a bit of a break but we'll have to re-group after a couple of weeks off, it's been good.
"We've basically got a brand new team this year and it's taken us a bit of time to gel, a lot of the girls didn't know each other before we started.
Advertisement
"This is win number two for the year and we've lost two games by a goal, we only lost to Fusion Heat by four goals so that was really impressive.
"We'll be raring to go once it comes around to July 23 that's for sure."
In the other matches of the round, Narromine Hawks were too good for St Groovers winning 63-21.
Fusion Mixtures narrowly defeated clubmates Fusion Fierce 37-34.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.