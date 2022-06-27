As Orange High School (OHS) students sat and stamped their feet, the Astley Cup returned to where it hadn't been since 2016.
The drum roll and cheers, for plenty of students, had been a six-year build up after devastating losses and COVID-impacted results.
But finally, the 99-year-old Astley Cup was in OHS' gym after a successful two weeks of competition.
After a strong win over Bathurst High to start this year's edition of the time-honoured tri-school tournament, Orange students and teachers made the trip to Dubbo last week knowing victory would secure cup glory.
They set-up the triumph on day one last Thursday as they defeated Dubbo in netball, tennis and hockey while the hosts got on the board after winning the basketball.
That gave Orange a 134-point overall lead and left Dubbo a mountain to climb on Friday.
Dubbo came home strong with wins in athletics, boys' and girls' soccer.
OHS just had to avoid a heavy defeat in rugby league and after Dubbo College scored a late try to seal victory against OHS, suspense lingered across Apex Oval, Dubbo, while awaiting the final scores.
After some nervy moments while the calculations were done it was confirmed Orange was the champions and ecstatic students flooded the field.
OHS school captain Ella Lamrock explained a mixture of feelings from the afternoon could be best described as elation.
"It was incredible - you couldn't wipe the smile off my face, I was just grinning the whole time," she said.
"For me Astley Cup is a massive thing, it's always been something I've been a big part of and we've never won the Astley Cup while I've been at high school.
(To do it) in my last year of Year 12, it's a great feeling."
Fellow captain Andreas Kuegler believes the Cup has returned to it's home.
"It's just phenomenal, it's been several years since we've had this at our school but finally it's back to where it truly belongs," he said.
Both captains agreed it was in the back of their minds when they were announced as school leaders.
"I was hoping ... we can take it back and it's great to finally say 'yes we brought it back while being school captains'," Kuegler said.
"It's definitely something our whole prefect team is passionate about, they were all really excited," Lamrock added.
While it's been quite a few days since the Friday triumph, Lamrock added the winning feeling hasn't quite sunk in yet.
"Not yet, it'll get there," she laughed.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
