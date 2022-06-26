The NSW government has announced the 2022-23 Budget, offering steadfast support for families and businesses to help the Dubbo electorate continue to grow.
This budget takes the lessons of COVID-19, fire and floods, and builds on a decade of responsible economic management to deliver a brighter future for our region.
Advertisement
Some highlights for our region include:
***
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Early last week I had a quick look at the new Cardiac Cath Lab at Dubbo Hospital with Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor - the Cath Lab is now open, and welcomed its first patients on Wednesday, June 8.
Chronic diseases, like coronary disease, are a major concern in Western NSW, and remain one of the leading causes of death in the region.
This brand new service will improve access to life-saving cardiac care for the local community, as well as for patients in more remote areas of the region who will now be able to receive care in a more central location.
***
Families in the Dubbo electorate are set to save thousands of dollars a year on childcare costs, thanks to the NSW government's $5 billion landmark investment over the next decade to expand access to high quality, affordable care.
Under the reforms, a middle-income family living in our region with two children in childcare is expected to save around $7,800.
Improving the affordability and accessibility of childcare is a once in a generation economic reform - this will benefit hundreds of families in our community that will be able to better balance work and family responsibilities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.