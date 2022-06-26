$8.5 million to continue delivery of the $306.3 million Dubbo Health Service redevelopment (Stages 1 to 4, car park and Cancer Centre;

$8 million to continue construction of overtaking lanes between Narromine and Dubbo on the Mitchell Highway;

$6 million upgrade to biomedical equipment across the Western NSW Local Health District to improve reliability and ensure better care and outcomes for patients in major hospitals and smaller rural communities;

Almost $10 million to continue our investment in social housing across the Dubbo electorate;

$7.8 million to commence construction on the Rawsonville Bridge;

$31.7 million for the new purpose-built office hub in Dubbo, to accommodate 650 workers from across government agencies, improving cross-agency collaboration and service delivery across western NSW;

$32.8 million to commence construction of the new Dubbo Bridge on the Newell Highway over the Macquarie River, Dubbo (State and Federally funded);

$399.1 million in capital expenditure ($835.6 million over four years) to continue delivery of a new modern Regional Rail Fleet to replace the ageing XPT, XPLORER and Endeavour trains and construct the new purpose-built Mindyarra Maintenance Centre in Dubbo;

$23.8 million for the construction of the $35 million NSW Police Dubbo Regional Education and Training Centre;