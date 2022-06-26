Daily Liberal

Matters of State | Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders on the NSW government budget

By Dugald Saunders
Updated June 26 2022 - 10:42pm, first published 10:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor and Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders at the cardio cath lab. Picture: Supplied

The NSW government has announced the 2022-23 Budget, offering steadfast support for families and businesses to help the Dubbo electorate continue to grow.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.