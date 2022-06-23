Daily Liberal
Bell Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors coming to Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre

By Newsroom
June 23 2022 - 6:30am
The Comedy of Errors is about two sets of long-lost twins who miraculously find themselves in the same city on the same day. Picture: Supplied

Swapped identities, mistake imprisonment and chaotic mishaps ensure in Bell Shakespeare's modern adaption of Comedy of Errors.

