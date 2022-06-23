Swapped identities, mistake imprisonment and chaotic mishaps ensure in Bell Shakespeare's modern adaption of Comedy of Errors.
Comedy of Errors will be held at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Tuesday, July 5.
The play promises to leave the audience in stitches.
At the heart of this tale of comedic misfortune is an old man searching for his lost children. He finds himself in a hostile land, in the fight of his life... to save his life.
As far-fetched coincidences unfold, chaotic hilarity ensues and a man's life could be saved - if only everything would go to plan.
"This major production company succeeds in presenting Shakespeare in a way that is accessible to modern-day audiences whilst still satisfying the Shakespearean purist," DRTCC manager Linda Christof said.
"Even though the script is centuries old, the interpretation, set design and costumes are uniquely contemporary and will appeal to a broad audience base."
Bell Shakespeare offers regional access workshops to schools who have booked to see The Comedy of Errors.
It is a 75-minute workshop that covers plot, character journeys, key scenes and production design to enhance students' understanding of the play prior to viewing the production.
Ms Christof said she was thrilled with the take up of the education program this year.
"We have over 65 students attending the workshops and two talented students will be auditioning for [Bell Shakespeare's John Bell] Scholarship. This aligns with Bell Shakespeare's mission to make work available for all Australians, ensuring those who live in regional NSW have the same opportunities as capital cities," she said.
Tickets for Comedy of Errors can be booked through the DRTCC box office, by visiting the website drtcc.com.au, or by calling (02) 6801 4378.
