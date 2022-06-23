Dubbo College's first Astley Cup event for the year was on Thursday morning and it brought back the tri-school tournament's special atmosphere, spirit and sporting talent.
Dubbo College started with netball against favourites Orange High. After defeating Bathurst last week, the reigning western champions took Dubbo by storm and won the match 58-20.
Advertisement
Orange won every quarter, with a 15-3 first quarter and 19-3 third term proving decisive.
READ ALSO:
Even with a distinct chill inside Dubbo Sportsworld, the excitement of Astley Cup starting for the College again had spectators from all sides pumped up.
It was an exciting yet bittersweet time for year 12 student Millie Gooch. She cheered on her teammates from the sidelines during a stressful second quarter.
"It's a bit sad that it's our last year, but [we] soak up every moment and it's a really good time, a good experience," Gooch said.
"It's great having our family, friends and other people who don't go to our school being able to come and watch, it's a really good environment."
College netball captain Zachiah Riley, also in year 12, was happy with her team's performance.
"It's a bit tough because the opposition's always going to be loud. But I think everyone tried their best, it was very good," she said.
"We could've done a lot better but Orange came out really strong."
Riley said she enjoys playing in the cup, and had missed it in her first year because of COVID. She said it was good to be back for a last time.
Dubbo's top scorer Jane Davis said the team were a bit on edge, but had played well.
"I think the start just got to us, we were a bit nervous, first game," she said.
"But I think we really worked well together in the last quarter, didn't go down and we tried to keep it up."
Winning team Orange's coach Tegan Dray said she was proud of the team and their play.
"They really controlled the game from the first whistle to the last whistle, so yes, very happy."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.