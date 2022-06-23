Daily Liberal

Dubbo College beat by Orange High in Astley Cup netball

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated June 23 2022 - 4:57am, first published 4:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo College's first Astley Cup event for the year was on Thursday morning and it brought back the tri-school tournament's special atmosphere, spirit and sporting talent.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.