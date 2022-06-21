Coonabarabran trainer Graeme Brooker and Bathurst-based jockey Chelsea Ings have built a strong working relationship and it bore more fruit at Walgett on Saturday.
Brooker and Ings combined for a double, including victory in the day's feature event with Plectrum.
Taking on a handy field in the Geronimo Farm Equipment, New Holland and Boss Agriculture Walgett Cup (1400m), Plectrum went to the early lead from Nyngan galloper Rogue Runner.
Winner of six races and now two-from-two at Walgett, Plectrum ($6.50) won the cup by a length-and-a-half from Ocean Hero (Jodi Worley, $4.60), with four lengths to the third-placed Chesty (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $8).
First leg of the Brooker-Ings double was Torrid Affair ($5.50), which tracked the leaders before scoring by over a length from Dalante (Andrew Banks, $8) and Cooreei Lass (Angela Cooper, $11) in the Maiden Handicap (1400m).
Graham Watts, also a trainer from Coonabarabran, won the Benchmark 50 Handicap (1000m) with Jewel Of The Clan (Jake Barrett, $4.40), which led throughout for a convincing win from Jawsome (Angela Cooper, $15) and Bright Copper (Jodi Worley, $5).
Hamoon Jig had been second over the line but was disqualified when the jockey weighed in light.
Walgett attracted a big crowd for an outstanding meeting with racing kicking off with the Gateway Hotel Motel Maiden Plate (850m).
In front most of the way, the Brett Cavanough-trained Scone galloper Kambundji (Brooke Stower, $1.90 favourite) safely held off Twyborn Affair (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $2.60) and Craig's My Boy (Andrew Banks, $4.40) in the run home.
Slowly away, the Clint Lundholm-trained Starlink (Elissa Meredith, $4.40) maintained a strong run out wide to impressively win the Class 1 Handicap (1300m) from Miss Ash Star (Andrew Banks, $7) and Hoffy's Dream (Chelsea Ings, $8).
Collarenebri trainer Kelly Smith, who is no doubt getting a team ready for his home town meeting in September, won the Dubbo City Toyota Benchmark 50 Handicap (1600m) at Walgett with Rumberella.
Ridden by Brooke Stower, Rumberella ($3 fav.) was last early before moving to fourth on the home turn and then swept down the outside to beat the Wayne Prisk-trained Star Express (Angela Cooper, $9) and Run Callan Run (Elissa Meredith, $3.50) from the Bill Hayes stable at Forbes.
