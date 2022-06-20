Forbes trainer Peter Kirby and his partner Debbie Prest, who hold individual trainer's licences, won three of the six races on Saturday at the Bligh Picnics held at Mudgee.
Kirby won the Bligh Picnic Cup with Broo Boss while Prest had a double with Watermelon Wine and Direct To Space.
A runaway winner the previous Sunday at Gulgong, Broo Boss was ridden a daring race in the 1850m feature event at Bligh by Narromine jockey Ricky Blewitt.
Five lengths behind the leaders Would Be King and Equilibrium at the midway point, Broo Boss was sent around the field leaving the back to establish a commanding break.
Down the long home straight, Broo Boss (Blewitt, $2.60 equal favourite) held on grimly to beat the other equal favourite Pop Power (Will Stanley) by a short-neck with Would Be King (Anaelle Gangotena, $5) finishing third.
Both of the Prest-trained winners, Watermelon Wine and Direct To Space, were sired by Wilful Default which is a half-brother to sprinting legend Takeover Target.
Wilful Default now stands at stud at the property owned by Prest and Kirby.
Direct To Space (Leandro Ribeiro, $5) in the closing stages of the Maiden Plate (1000m) ran down the Kirby-trained Red Card Rosie (Blewitt, $8) to win by a short half head with Ober Purkla (Gangotena, $1.80) in third place.
Fell's Hero led for home in the Class B Handicap (1100m) before Watermelon Wine (Ribeiro, $2.20 favourite) finished well to account for Keep No Secrets (Blewitt, $4) and Sassy Sarah ($11).
In the opening race, the Inglis Rural Property Havilah Open Trophy Handicap (900m), the Dean Mirfin-trained Kimmylee (Wayne Wheatley, $1.80 fav.) finished strongly to score by two lengths from the leader Nicka Narcells (Will Stanley, $8) and Scruff's Magic (Ribeiro, $15).
Canberra trainer Doug Gorrel and jockey Anaelle Gangotena combined for a winning double with Sestina, in the Open Trophy Handicap (1000m), and Georgian Court in the Open Trophy Handicap (1400m).
Sestina ($2 fav.) held off the strong-finishing Billy Bent Ear (Ribeiro, $6) and the leader Japingka (Blewitt, $4.60) while Georgian Court ($1.80 fav.) won after a stride-for-stride battle with Neon Moon (Blewitt, $4) while Bella (Ribeiro, $10) was third.
