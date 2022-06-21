Daily Liberal

Zoo chat | Have a zoo adventure these school holidays

By Taronga Western Plains Zoo
June 21 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daily talks on the Tasmanian devil will be held throughout the school holidays. Picture: Harry Vincent

With winter settling upon us and the school holidays just around the corner, figuring out what to do to keep the kids busy may be playing on your mind.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.