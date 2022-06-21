Zoo chat | Have a zoo adventure these school holidays

With winter settling upon us and the school holidays just around the corner, figuring out what to do to keep the kids busy may be playing on your mind.
Worry no more as Taronga Western Plains Zoo has the perfect Zoo Adventure to keep your mini zookeepers enthralled all school holidays long!
Zoo Adventures is a unique school holiday program that provides kids with engaging experiences, surrounded by the sights, smells and sounds of the zoo and the animals that live here.
Each session features a range of activities based around a daily theme. Activities include arts and craft, games and going behind-the-scenes to meet some of the zoo's animals and keepers.
The themes for the winter school holidays are kids for the wild, warm and cosy, Wiradjuri learning, weird and wonderful wildlife, and winter garden wonderland.
The Zoo Adventures school holiday program is for primary children aged 5 to 12-years-old and is run by zoo staff - sorry adults, kids only on this Zoo Adventure!
The program runs from 8:30am - 3:30pm on weekdays from Monday, July 4 to Friday, July 15.
The Zoo Adventures program is $45 per day per child and includes entry to the zoo, morning tea and all activities throughout the day.
Bookings are essential, either online at www.taronga.org.au/dubbo-zoo/special-experiences/zoo-adventures or feel free to contact the friendly zoo staff on 6881 1433 or email twpzeducation@zoo.nsw.gov.au.
What about entertaining the older kids that want a Zoo Adventure too?
Bring the family out to bike the five kilometre circuit and see the newest additions to the zoo.
A range of free keeper talks and feeds are scheduled daily.
During the school holidays, a new Tasmanian Devil keeper talk and feed is set daily at 2.45pm - come and see this iconic Australian carnivore and find out how they got their devilish name.
Don't forget, local residents to Dubbo, Narromine, Wellington and Gilgandra can access discount local Zoo Friends memberships.
So, who wants a Zoo Adventure they won't forget?
