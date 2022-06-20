Daily Liberal

Dubbo Regional Council receives IPART approval for rate rise

By Newsroom
Updated June 20 2022 - 7:08am, first published 6:36am
Mayor Mathew Dickerson has confirmed funds from a rate rise will go towards road maintenance in the region. Picture: Amy McIntyre

Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) has received approval to lift rates beyond a limit that was announced late last year.

