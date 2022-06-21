As New South Wales suffers a general practitioner [GP] shortage, the Dubbo area has been hit hard with three practices closing their doors in recent years.
Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson said council can't "control" the medical staff but they would do what they could to entice skilled workers to the region.
"Health and social services is the number one employer in the Dubbo Regional Council area so from the outset, health and GP services is included in that," he said.
"They make up an incredibly important part of our local economy and further more you've got the ability for us to attract people from around the state, around the nation, around the world because people expect to have a certain level of services and doctors and GPs are all part of that."
While the council doesn't have control of the health regimen in the area, Cr Dickerson said they are trying to make Dubbo an attractive place for people to come.
To do this, council joined a group called Regional Cities NSW.
"We're hopeful that when the state budget comes out that being part of this group will be useful to us," he said.
If it is announced the state government has approximately $2.5 million in the budget for a program that works in conjunction with Regional Cities NSW, titled Skilled Migration this will be of huge benefit to Dubbo.
"We will be able to advertise and promote skills that are needed in regional locations and if GPs are needed in Dubbo then that will be a skill we actively promote via that program," he said.
GP's are needed in the region according to Dubbo doctor Ai-Vee Chua who spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald about the crisis.
"I've worked in rural NSW for more than 20 years and the shortages we are seeing now are the worst they've ever been, especially with the increasing population," she said to the Sydney Morning Herald.
Dr Chua said patients were being forced to go to emergency departments because "they have no other option".
Mayor Dickerson reiterated that it wasn't council's "direct responsibility" for how many GPs were in Dubbo but the Skilled Migration program would be an effective way to try and attract skilled workers to Dubbo.
"We will just keep doing what Dubbo does and by having the facilities and services we have and by promoting Dubbo in a range of different ways," he said.
"I would like to think Dubbo is a very attractive place to come for any person with or without skills and that includes GPs, so hopefully there will still be a reason for people to come to Dubbo, maybe we just have to be more targeted around certain skills."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
