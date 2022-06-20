Daily Liberal

State Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders welcomes IPTAAS funding

By Dugald Saunders
Updated June 20 2022 - 4:25am, first published 3:46am
Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders (second from right) with Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole, Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor, Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) Chief Executive Officer Mark Spittal, Dubbo Health Service General Manager Debbie Bickerton, Dubbo Health Service Director of Nursing and Midwifery Samantha Quarmby, and Managing Director of Macquarie Homestay Rod Crowfoot. Picture: Supplied

Patients across our region are set to benefit from an expansion of the Isolated Patients Travel and Accommodation Assistance Scheme (IPTAAS), with the NSW Government investing an additional $149.5 million as part of the 2022-23 NSW Budget.

