Farmers across NSW will have ongoing access to the popular Farm Business Resilience Program, which provides farmers with the skills and knowledge they need to build resilience for future droughts and other natural disasters.
Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said the NSW government would provide $12.1 million in the NSW Budget to continue the program until June 2024.
"Following the extreme weather events across NSW over the past several years, plus a global pandemic, our farmers have been repeatedly slapped with challenges and uncertainty when it comes to managing their farming operations," Mr Saunders said.
"The pilot of the Farm Business Resilience Program has already provided more than 1,500 farmers across NSW with the risk management tools and capabilities they need to build a more robust operation.
"We know from the feedback we have received from those who have participated in the program that it has helped them implement a range of business planning strategies to manage future challenges and uncertainty.
Mr Saunders said the government would continue to support the delivery of business coaching, workshops and events, in addition to the development of practical tools and resources to be housed on a dedicated website to help build resilience across farming and agricultural sectors.
Matthew and Cherie Coddington own and manage Roseville Park Merino Stud on 3240 hectares just south of Dubbo in the State's Central West and are amongst the first group of farmers to participate in the Farm Business Resilience coaching program.
"The program has given us access to a great business coach with a farming background who holds us accountable for improving our financial security and managing our triple bottom line," Mr Coddington said.
"We have access to a diverse cross-section of farming businesses and farmers who think outside the box and are not afraid to be brutally honest to help each other improve their business resilience.
"Since our coaching sessions began, we have re-defined our goals and our business strategy for the short and long-term future to be multi-generational and to be financially secure regardless of the season and have put strategies in place to help us withstand the challenges that our industry and climate will throw at us."
The program is a jointly funded initiative of the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund and NSW Governments.
For more information, including access to business tools and resources, and to register your interest in the 2022 Business Coaching Program, visit www.droughthub.nsw.gov.au/fbrp
