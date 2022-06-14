Daily Liberal

Investors in Dubbo farm expect to net $11.6m after owning it for less than 12 months

Marian Macdonald
By Marian Macdonald
Updated June 14 2022 - 10:47pm, first published 10:45pm
Less than a year after purchasing the prestigious 6558-hectare Jamea aggregation, its Melbourne investors have put it back up for sale, expecting a windfall gain of over $11.59 million.

