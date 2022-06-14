Round eight of the Castlereagh League on Saturday shapes as one of the best so far this season, with two matches in particular standing out as blockbuster clashes.
The Narromine Jets will be hoping the general bye for the June long weekend might be of assistance to them as they try to arrest a two-game losing streak, but to do that they will need to overcome the competition leaders Cobar away from home.
It's no simple ask winning at Tom Knight Oval at any time, but after seven rounds this year the Roosters are on point clear at the top of the ladder.
Heading into round six just a matter of weeks ago, the Jets were undefeated and cruising atop the standing but since then they have lost to both Dunedoo and Gilgandra.
Apart from a loss at Gulgong the Roosters have continued on from where they left off in season 2021, when they were deemed the minor premiers in the truncated COVID-affected competition that fell short of the semi-final stage.
The game presents itself as a litmus test for the Jets.
Fans of both the Gilgandra Panthers and Coonamble Bears will be salivating at the prospect of the clash between the two sides on Saturday.
These old foes go back a long way and many a memorable contest has been forthcoming over the years, and another one is in the offering at Gilgandra this time around.
The youthful Bears have been a surprise packet so far this year, their spirited and free-running approach to their game being warmly appreciated by the red and black faithful.
The Panthers may possess a bit more experience in their squad but they will have to be at their defensive best to contain the Bears attack. While a loss in the game by either side will have a consequence in terms of their overall season, it would be far more damaging for the Panthers, who could potentially tumble from their current fourth placing on the ladder down to sixth position.
In the other rough eight game, Dunedoo will be out to consolidate their recent good form when they travel to Trangie toto take on the Magpies.
League tag
Dunedoo 19, Baradine 18, Narromine 17, Gilgandra 17, Gulgong 15, Coonamble 13, Cobar 12, Trangie 9*, Binnaway 8*.
* game in hand
Senior league
Cobar 19, Coonamble 18, Narromine 17, Gilgandra 17, Gulgong 16, Dunedoo, 15, Trangie 12, Baradine 10.
Round 8
Friday, June 17. 6.45pm at The Crater, Binnaway.
Binnaway v Baradine
Saturday, June 18.
Cobar v Narromine, Trangie v Dunedoo, Gilgandra v Coonamble, Gulgong: bye.
