The Coonamble Bears and Gulgong Bull Terriers played out a physical and entertaining contest in the highlight of round five of the Castlereagh League on the weekend. In front of a big crowd at Coonamble, the visitors were the first to call the scoreboard attendant in to action when they benefitted from an intercept. But it didn't take long for the Bears to fire back when their customary slick ball movement again was put on display. The Bears went into the half-time break with an 18-10 lead but the Terriers' tenacity was on show in the second stanza. READ ALSO: - NRL inspires and helps ensure western talent production will continue - Rabbitohs ready to return as strong country support eases the pain again - 'I love it': Wighton savours victorious western homecoming The visitors thwarted and frustrated Coonamble's attack to the point where they kept the home side scoreless in that period. They scored two tries themselves but they both went uncoverted, meaning the sides had to settle for a share of the points in an 18-all draw. At Cobar, the Roosters proved to be too strong for an under strength Dunedoo Swans. The Swans, after a breakthrough win last weekend, didn't have a full bench on Saturday and it proved costly as eight different Roosters players scoring tries in a simply dominant 46-0 victory. At Baradine, the Narromine Jets also ran in eight tries on their way to defeating the Magpies and maintaing anb unbeaten start to the season. The highlight of Saturday's win was the performance of centre Washie Itoya, who scored five tries of his own in a stellar individual performance for the still unbeaten Jets. In the league tag, the Dunedoo Swannettes remain undefeated after their 42-20 victory away from home at Cobar on Saturday. Jacinta Dummett helped herself to five tries in the victory but it wasn't the only standout individual showing in round five. Mab Fuller also scored five times for the Gilgandra Pink Panthers in their 40-16 win over Binnaway while elsewhere, Gulgong continued their good early season form with a solid 28-18 victory over Coonamble. That victory moved Gulgong into a share of second spot behind Dunedoo. In the weekend's other league tag match, Baradine proved too strong for Narromine and ran out 38-4 winners. Round six action will start on Friday, when Binnaway hosts Coonamble in a rare night game. On Saturday, Trangie will be back in action at home against Cobar, Baradine travels to Gulgong, and the Narromine Jets will look for a sixth straight when they head to Dunedoo to take on the Swans.

